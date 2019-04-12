8th annual Toss for Autism this Saturday afternoon

A charitable event supporting needs of students in District 117 will be held Saturday.

The 8th annual Toss for Autism Bags Tournament will be held at the Jacksonville post of the American Legion beginning Saturday at noon, with registration beginning at 11 am.

The tournament will be organized into a double elimination bracket style.

Each match in the ‘Winner’s Bracket’ will consist of up to three rounds, with the winner being the first team to win two rounds.

Every match in a ‘Loser’s Bracket’ will be a single round game, no best two out of three

Jay Boulanger is a former special needs student aid and is also the founder of the local Toss for Autism. Boulanger details how to register.

“Registration begins at 11 at the American Legion on Superior, and the tournament begins at noon. No need to pre-register, just show up at 11 and register. Bring $40 for the pro division per team, and $20 for a team in the social division.”



Boulanger describes how the monies raised benefit local students with special needs.

“The money is actually used for a couple of things in the district. A majority of that money goes toward the technology for the special needs kids in the district. The remainder of the money is being used for building sensory rooms at all the schools in the district, to give special needs students a safe space to go to stay calm if they’re running into any issues.”



Boulanger says the Toss For Autism in Jacksonville has grown so much in 8 years.

“Over the years, it has been great to see the event grow every year. Last year, we had an overwhelming 72 teams compete in the tournament, and last year’s event alone raised over $16,000. It’s just great to see the community come out and support such a great cause. I know all the administrators in the JPSF and district-wide have been nothing but supportive of this and the whole cause.”



Boulanger explains how exactly the monies raised Saturday will be divided and given.

“We are taking $1,000 and adding it to the payout in the pro division. What we typically do is split the entry fee money in two, one half for the JPSF and one half for the tournament winners’ payout. Then, we add $1,000 to that payout half in the pro division. For the social division, it will be split 50/50. Also, Jess Spradlin will take center stage at 3 pm for one of his famous live auctions. All the money raised from the auction will go directly back to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation.”



Everyone that wants to participate needs to be registered between 11 am and noon at the Legion Hall, which is located at 903 West Superior Avenue.