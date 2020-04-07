8th Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Morgan County, While Nearly 100 Tested Returned as Negative

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 7, 2020 at 5:27pm

Morgan County Health Officials have announced one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.

In their daily update, officials say that the latest case is a female in her 30’s who is currently isolated and recovering at home.

Morgan County Health Department communicable disease staff is currently investigating exposures and contacts with the patient.

The new confirmation brings the total in the county to 8 confirmed cases with one death from the virus.

As of this evening, Morgan County has 24 tests that are awaiting results, and have received confirmation of negative results for 97 tests to date.