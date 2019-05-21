8th District Circuit Judge Mark Drummond Retiring

A Western Illinois judge is retiring from Illinois’ 8th Circuit. Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Rita Garman announced Monday that 8th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark Drummond will retire August 5th, according to Quincy radio’s WTAD.

Drummond has been an at-large circuit judge in the 8th District since 2004. Illinois’ 8th District serves Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Drummond first began serving the 8th District as an associate judge in 1999. In 2004, he was elected to his first 6 year term as a judge and has been retained twice to the position in general elections in 2010 and 2016.

Garman states that an application process to replace Drummond has begun. Applicants will undergo an evaluation and screening process before being appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. To be eligible for the appointment, the applicant must be a lawyer licensed to practice in Illinois. To obtain an application, applicants can visit IllinoisCourts.gov. Deadline for submission of an application is June 7th.

The appointee will fill the vacancy until the first Monday in December following the November 2020 election.