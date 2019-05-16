9-1-1 Location Glitch Explained

What happens when 9-1-1 has a glitch? Local area residents experienced a massive delay in the local 9-1-1 system recently due to “ghost calls” and a problem with software. The West Central Illinois dispatch center in Jacksonville recently dealt with and fixed the issues surrounding the system that covers Morgan, Greene, and Calhoun counties.

Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty explains what happened with 9-1-1’s system this past week. “To make a 9-1-1 call, there’s a lot that happens with a lot of technology in place. When a piece of that technology fails, as it did earlier in the week, the calls didn’t go where they were supposed to. It’s kind of like getting lost when you’re traveling. The 9-1-1 calls have a lot of technology that allows them to get to where they need to be and get to the right emergency answering point. The GPS, for lack of a better term, in this instance this week wasn’t working.”



McCarty explains the area that was effected. “We are the primary answering point for Morgan, Greene, and Calhoun for 9-1-1. We are the back-up answering point for Scott, Brown, and Macoupin. We were getting random calls from Macoupin. Macoupin is our back up and they were getting random calls for us. And in some cases, which is most concerning, the calls were going unanswered.”



McCarty explains some of the issues that callers during the malfunction experienced and talks about the number of dropped or missed 9-1-1 calls. “We are unaware of any missed emergencies or calls, not to say that there wasn’t any out there. No doubt it was a challenge at times, because the calls were, for the greatest portion, were getting answered. People were getting a lot of long ring times. With some careful coordination between many us, a lot of those calls ended up getting routed to the appropriate emergency responders.”

McCarty says there’s a lot of technology that goes into the current 9-1-1 system. “There’s tremendous amount of technology that goes into a 9-1-1 call. GPS is just a small portion into what goes into making a call. A part of that technology was broke and it has gotten fixed.”

McCarty says that the telecommunication service Frontier handles some of the technology for the dispatch center; and they were instrumental in correcting the problem moving forward. Emergency callers should expect no further delays in the service.