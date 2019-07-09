A Carrollton Man Faces Charges for Grooming and Sexual Abusing Minors

A Carrollton man faces charges of sexual abuse and grooming a minor for sex in Greene County court on Friday. WLDS News reported the arrest by Carrollton Police of 19 year old Christopher D. Hunnicutt back in June. Hunnicutt will now face a judge on Friday after Greene County States Attorney Caleb Briscoe filed charging documents this past Wednesday.

In the documents filed, Hunnicutt is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in June 2018. According to a report from the Journal-Courier, the grooming charge stems from a separate incident that occurred between January and February in which Hunnicutt promised another juvenile a ring in exchange for sex. Carrollton Police investigators were alerted to the suspicious activity by local school officials. The sexual abuse charge and the grooming charge is a Class 4 felony with each carrying a total of 1-3 years in the Department of Corrections if found guilty.