A Couple From Nebraska Arrested on Meth Charges in Pike County Sunday Night

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested two individuals from Nebraska on drug charges last night. 48 year old Thomas V. Kelley and 34 year old Sarah A Kelley of Eustis, Nebraska were pulled over in a traffic stop on Pike County Highway 3 just north of Interstate 72, south of the village of New Salem at 11:38PM Sunday night. During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy spotted drug paraphernalia and conducted a further search. The Kelleys were found to be in possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested without incident and are currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

