A free program at Passavant Area Hospital aims to introduce healthcare careers to the public

Hands-On Healthcare is a program designed to engage participants with current healthcare professionals. The program is open to high school and college students, community members and Memorial Health System employees who are interested in learning more about healthcare careers.

Julie Gound, a health educator with Passavant explains. “It’s for students who are looking for career opportunities. Maybe a student who is thinking about maybe I want to go to school to be a Physical therapist. And then we are going to talk to them about, what is it going to take for me to get in to school, what does the schooling look like? How many years? What will I be doing? And then kind of an emergence into what they do in that healthcare.”

Participants in this session at Passavant will take part in simulations and experiences with Laboratory Science, Physical Therapy, Medical Imaging and Respiratory Therapy. Information will also be provided for educational planning and development.

“Another part of this is we are going to be talking about some of the prerequisites that they need before going to those schools. What are the educational requirements to become a Medical Technologist, or a Physical Therapist or a Respiratory Therapist, and give them some options of local area schools or places they can go to look at those careers.” Said Gound.

Anyone under the age of 18 is required to have a permission slip signed by their parent or guardian, The permission slip is available for download on the website when registering.

The program will be held this Thursday, August 1st from 2 to 4 pm in meeting room 4 at Passavant Area Hospital. To register, go to passavanthospital.com under the Connect tab. Registration will run through this Wednesday, July 31st.