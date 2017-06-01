A New Candidate Has Emerged For Morgan County Sheriff

Another local law enforcement officer is throwing his hat into the ring for Morgan County Sheriff.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris “CJ” Johnson is announcing his candidacy for the position following the retirement announcement of longtime Sheriff Randy Duvendack last week.

Johnson’s law enforcement career started out as a correctional officer at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in the spring of 1993 and was subsequently hired by the Jacksonville Police Department in 1995.

He says one of the major reasons for deciding to run is to be challenged.

“One of the big factors is to be challenged. When you’re a police officer, especially as a supervisor, if you’re okay with just the status quo; just sitting back at a desk, then, it’s not good for your department wherever you work. So, personally, being challenged, and professionally challenged is one the things that I am looking forward to as a candidate for Morgan County Sheriff.”

Johnson explains his diverse background in the field of law enforcement.

“I have a diversity coming from Jacksonville Police Department. I have a background in training. I was the former coordinator of our field training unit in Jacksonville. I’m currently the team commander for Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. I have over 50 officers from region 6 that is Quincy, Springfield, Peoria County that I’m in charge of. I have a huge role in training and that is my background, I feel that an officer needs to continue to train throughout their entire career. I still, even as a 20 plus years, still put in and attend several training seminars throughout the year.”

If elected as Morgan County Sheriff, Johnson says he would reinforce proper training techniques and challenge the status quo. He breaks down some of the reasons why he feels he’s qualified for the job.

“I think one of the big things about me is the approachable factor. I attend a great number of social events in the community. I attend so many of those already. That would increase my role as a Sheriff in Morgan County. You have to make yourself available all times of day, night, and the weekend. Another thing that I am a firm believer in is not being okay with the status quo and just going with the flow. I also believe that the old saying of ‘Well, that’s the way we’ve always done it,’ is not an appropriate answer. There has to be a change and there has to be a push to make yourself work harder and better.”

So far, Johnson’s only opponent is Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Carmody, who announced his candidacy last week. The election for Morgan County Sheriff will take place in November of 2018.