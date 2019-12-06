A Special Event in Alton Will Serve 49 Foster Families in Area

A special charity event in East Alton tomorrow will make the holidays brighter for 49 families in the listening area this holiday season. The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services in 17 counties (69 families in total with 156 children) in Central and Southern Illinois and the non-profit all-volunteer Dream Home Charities group have partnered together to donate over 3500 pounds of food, coats, gifts, and household items at a Winter Wonderland party. 49 of the 69 families come from Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Morgan, Eastern Sangamon, and northern Macoupin County.

The event begins at 9AM and runs to 2PM Saturday at the former Connect Church North Campus on 166 East Airline Drive in East Alton. It will feature photos with Santa, a petting zoo, crafts, refreshments, and a Fill Santa’s Semi event from 12:30-1:30 with DCFS workers filling up the trailer for the 156 children that the event wills serve.

The 8th annual event will be seeking donations of new toys, food, and monetary donations to assist in providing Christmas for the foster children. During last year’s Christmas drive, Dream Home Charities filled over 3.5 semis full of donations that were distributed to over 400 people and 25 local charities, including five food pantries and 4 animal shelters, according to a report from Riverbender.com.

For more information on the event or make an online donation, visit Dream Home Charities webpage or on Facebook. You can also contact the charity by calling 618-779-0990.