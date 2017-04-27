A successful night, and a packed house, for Team Overton vs. Harlem Wizards

The Bruner Center held a packed crowd for a night of basketball and entertainment last night.

The Harlem Wizards and Team Overton faced last night in what proved to be just as much a show as it was a basketball game. The Wizards created a fantastic atmosphere that was fun for people of all ages, and gave the fans in attendance something to both laugh and cheer about.

We caught up with Dwayne “Swoop” Simpson the captain of the 6 man Wizards team, and asked him about the event and the atmosphere at the Bruner Center:

“It’s a great thing we’re doing here, for a great cause, a great family. I got to meet the family earlier. We came here tonight put some smiles on some faces. That’s what tonight is all about, ya know what I’m saying? Hey man, it was rocking and rolling up in here, kids laughing with their parents having a great time. That’s what community is all about to us right? Bringing everybody together for a great cause, Team Overton, smiles on the faces. Like, I’m saying babies. Down from little babies, to old people smiling. That’s what it’s all about man.”

Also present at Illinois College last night, was former Blueboy basketball player, National Slam Dunk Champion, and former Harlem Globetrotter Jacob Tucker. We talked to Tucker about what it is like coming back to his alma mater for such a special event:

“I was glad that I had chance to come up here and be apart of it. Especially for the Wizards to something like this, it’s kind of what they do, charity events and things like that to help raise money. Props to them for doing that first of all. And then I was glad that I was able to come and be a part of it even on the other side of things now.”

The event was a great success, with fans from all over West Central Illinois in attendance and money raised for a great cause. But, the greatest success of all was the smiles on the faces of the Overton family.