Aaron Scott discusses future plans following recent election

Local voters elected Aaron Scott to another term as Jacksonville’s alderman for Ward Four on Tuesday.

After being appointed to his aldermanic position in May of 2016, Scott decided to run again this spring, and was elected over his opponent Lance Bruere by a margin of 200 to 54.

We recently caught up with Scott, who says he’s very thankful for all of the support he received in this week’s election.

“It was nice. I was overwhelmed with support, I knew I had some but I wasn’t sure how much compared to my opponent. It was really nice to finally get the results and see that the campaign worked out. I’d just like to thank everybody that came out and voted and showed me their support, and I look forward to helping the city move forward,” says Scott.

As for the future of Ward Four, Scott says there are a few minor issues he’d like to see fixed, and that he hopes to promote several projects based on community feedback he’s received.

“The big things are, from what I learned going door-to-door, that a lot of people wanted the property taxes to quit going up and they wanted some more recreational activities. They wanted to see something happen with the bike path, whether it was in town or at the lake, a lot of people wanted to see something done with that,” Scott explains.

Scott says one of his major ideas moving forward is to develop the area formerly occupied by the Jacksonville Developmental Center.

“Another big one for me is, when the time presents itself, to be able to do something with the former JDC grounds right there on Morton in the middle of town that is just a big vacant property at the moment. It’d be nice to make that viable again,” says Scott.

Scott says he looks forward to continuing to work with his fellow aldermen by bringing new ideas to the table and seeking more community feedback.