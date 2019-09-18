AC Central Middle School Has Overnight Theft

Ashland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who stole supplies from the Ag Department at AC Central Middle School this past Saturday night. The school district told WICS-Newschannel 20 that sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on September 14th, a person broke into the school. Several items were taken from the Ag shop. The suspect appears to be a white male, appears to be approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. Video surveillance footage shows the suspect driving a dark colored sports sedan. If anyone has any information or can help to identify the person in the photo and/or vehicle, they are encouraged to call the Ashland Police Department at (217) 476-8191.

