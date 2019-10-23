AC-Humko High Bid Not Accepted By Property Owners

In a phone call with Vance Luksetich of Tranzon Real Estate Auctions this morning, WLDS News confirms that the AC-Humko complex auction was unsuccessful in the sale of the property. Luksetich said that the property owners did not accept the high bid by a single bidder of $390,000 on October 10th. Luksetich said that Tranzon is currently accepting regular offers on the property at the present time. WLDS News will provide new developments on the property when and if they occur.

