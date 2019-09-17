AC HumKo Property To Be Auctioned Next Month

A vacant manufacturing building will go up for auction. The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation announced in a press release today that the former AC Humko complex will be sold via online auction on Thursday, October 3rd. Bids will begin at 8AM and conclude one week later on Thursday, October 10th at 2PM Central Standard Time.

The 290,000 square foot, 61-acre campus sets east of Jacksonville has been closed for a decade. Jacksonville has been here before, when the plant went up for sale in 2013 for an estimated $3.4 million dollars by Cassidy Turley Commercial Real Estate Services, according to the State Journal Register. The building will be sold online by Tranzon Asset Advisors. The group, which is based in Breese, Illinois may sell the complex as a whole or break it down in to 3 separate sales depending on bids. Potential buyers will be able to tour the complex on Wednesday, October 2nd beginning at 11AM. A property information package and land survey is available on Tranzon’s website.