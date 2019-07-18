Addiction Policy Forum Spotlights 8 Illinois Programs In Fight Against Drug Addiction

The Addiction Policy Forum, a nationwide Washington D.C.-based non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of drug addiction, has recognized 8 programs in Illinois for their services in combating drug addiction.

Vice President of Community Engagement, Kimberly Clapp, details why the organization is highlighting Illinois: “According to the C-D-C, in 2017, nearly three-thousand people died of a drug-overdose, in Illinois. That number’s actually higher than homicides and fatal motor-vehicle accidents, combined. The Addiction Policy Forum feels like there’s a lot of work to be done, in Illinois. But, we also wanted to spotlight the wonderful work that is being done: We want the state to be aware of these eight programs—and also the country to be aware of these eight programs. Addiction is a brain-disease: We need to treat it like a patient with cancer, or like a patient with diabetes—without judgment, but with medical treatment, and with compassion.”

Springfield based Operation Snowball and the Family Recovery and Reunification Program in Madison and St. Clair counties were 2 of the 8 programs honored for their service by the Addiction Policy Forum in Central Illinois.