Adjoining Buildings Collapse in Roodhouse Overnight

No one was injured when two buildings in Roodhouse collapsed overnight.

The structures are located in the 100 block South Morse Street in Roodhouse and are owned by an unnamed group in Chicago.

Roodhouse City Mayor Tom Martin said that city officials are attempting to contact the owners, however is is not optimistic that the owners will be able to be reached.

Martin says he believes that the city will eventually have no other choice but to clean up the building site from the collapse, and tear down the remaining structure as a matter of public safety in the immediate area.

The two adjacent buildings have reportedly sat empty for at least 20 years. Currently, Morse Street is blocked off down to one lane due to rubble from the collapse. The alleyway behind the structure remains open to traffic at this time.