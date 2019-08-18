ADM and Cargill to Swap Elevators in Naples and Beardstown

Some area grain elevators will be getting new ownership soon. According to a report in the Scott County Times, Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland will be trading grain facilities in Naples, Beardstown, and Keithsburg. According to Sandra Hankins, the report says, the Scott County Clerk has received no transaction of the sale yet. However, ADM and Cargill have reported the sale in press releases.

ADM says it will sell the Beardstown, Naples, and Keithsburg facilities in exchange for Cargill’s in Mount Vernon and Evansville, Indiana. Officials at Cargill told the Times they hope to complete the sale in the coming weeks. Both companies say the sale will help them operate more efficiently and ensure better long-term growth. Local farmers should see little if any changes in their local dealings with the ownership swap.