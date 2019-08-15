Ag Day At State Fair Has Few Bright Spots Amid Dismal Year For Farmers

Illinois lawmakers and fair goers celebrated Agriculture Day at the State Fair on Tuesday. Despite the gloomy year for farmers with poor markets and the up-and-down weather pattern, Illinois Ag Director John Sullivan says one of the biggest bright spots is the state’s new industrial hemp program. Applications for hemp producers began to be taken on May 1st and within 24 hours of release of the program, nearly 250 applicants had signed up. Nearly, 13,000 applications in total have come in since the program started. “As of today, we have over 22,000 acres in the state dedicated for hemp in the state. I got a map this week showing where it will be grown all around the state,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says that the Illinois Ag Department is also pleased with the prevent planting acreage program in the state to give farmers incentive to plant cover crops. Sullivan explains why cover crops are important. “Obviously, it helps to control weeds. It also helps with soil erosion but I think maybe, most importantly, it also helps with nutrient losses out of the soil.”

Despite the ongoing problems, Illinois farmers continue to battle through the floods and droughts to continue moving towards harvest season in the coming months.