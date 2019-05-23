Aldermen discuss high-speed internet, legal pot

Possible access to high-speed broadband internet and legalized recreational cannabis in Jacksonville were discussed last night at special studies meeting in the commission room.

Representatives from i3 Broadband and HCI Alternatives were guests and speakers at the meeting. Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Adams invited the owners of each of the businesses to the meeting. Special Studies Committee chairman and Ward 5 Alderman Steve Warmowski explains some of the various talking points from the discussion of broadband internet access.

“Well Brandon Adams did a great job and a lot of work getting these business leaders together with us in Jacksonville to talk about these issues. In terms of broadband, I was saying during the meeting that I just got quoted a 75 dollar per month charge for 25 MB of internet speed. This guy from i3 Broadband was claiming speeds of 1 GB, forty times faster, in the same price range, and for some even cheaper. That’s something we could use here to bring businesses to town, and I think it warrants further discussion.”



Alderman Warmowski also discusses how Jacksonville lost out on a major investment in the area a few years ago, and how legalization of cannabis is a conversation for right now.

“When the medical marijuana grow facility issue came up a couple of years ago, the city worked with a company to make a bid, but we eventually lost out to the city of Barry. It seems a lot of future growth is headed in that direction, and it is great to hear that residents of Jacksonville are earning the opportunity to drive and work in Barry at this facility. As we go forward, it would be good to have a dispensary in town and some craft grow facilities because it seems like there is economic potential for jobs and growth, so we should explore our options.”



Alderman Brandon Adams says the processes of city council ensuring that Jacksonville provides access to both high-speed broadband internet and cannabis are non-partisan ideas.

“Both of these topics are non-partisan, as is the Jacksonville City Council. We should be considering these topics in a non-partisan fashion. First, everyone deserves and needs reliable internet access. The ultimate question should not be whether someone can afford it in while living in public housing, or being on Social Security or disability. Everyone should be able to afford internet. An internet service provider who promises to come in to Jacksonville and offer affordable, reliable internet should be considered and well-regarded. Also, having the ability to go to a tavern and buy a beer is exactly the same as going into a dispensary and buying a cannabis product.”



Also speaking during the meeting were Ward 1 Alderwoman Eren White-Williams and Ward 1 Alderman Jeff Hopkins. Jacksonville City Council will meet Tuesday starting at 6 pm with the workshop session in the commission room on the second floor of the municipal building.

