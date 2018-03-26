Aldermen to consider number of items at tonight’s City Council meeting

There are a number of items making their way onto the agenda for tonight’s Jacksonville City Council meeting.

Tonight’s action will kick off with the regular workshop session at 6 p.m. Here, in the Mayor’s Report, Jacksonville aldermen will discuss a request from Jacksonville Main Street regarding another music series. City Council members will also hear a report from City Attorney Dan Beard in which they will discuss the transfer of the 2018 Home Rule Volume Cap to Western Illinois Economic Development Authority, as well as an ordinance regarding fireworks.

Aldermen will meet for the regular city council meeting no later than 7 p.m. On the consent agenda for tonight’s city council meeting, aldermen will vote on a resolution to authorize advertisement bids for a riding tee mower for The Links Golf Course. Items from the Planning & Public Works Committee include a resolution to accept a proposal for the purchase of a Bobcat 56-hundred for the City Hall & Plaza Maintenance Department, as well as a resolution to accept the purchase of a Bobcat Compact Excavator for the Jacksonville Cemeteries Department.

City Council members will also vote on a resolution to accept a proposal for the purchase of a 2018 Pro Z Cub Cadet Zero Turn Mower and a 2018 multi-purpose vehicle for the Jacksonville Regional Training Center. They will also vote on a resolution authorizing advertisement bids for the purchase of three SUV squad cars for the Jacksonville Police Department.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.