Aldermen to discuss city’s liquor ordinance

Jacksonville aldermen will discuss a number of topics at tonight’s City Council meeting.

Prior to the regular council meeting, aldermen will gather for a workshop meeting at 6 to review several topics. Among those topics, in the City Attorney’s report, there is a planned discussion about amending the city’s liquor ordinance. This discussion comes after several aldermen pointed out in previous meetings that a number of local establishments have sought liquor licenses for the simple fact that they would like to have video gaming, or gambling, machines in their establishments.

Also, the public protection committee will discuss a proposal for nine tasers for the Jacksonville Police Department, as well as promotions within the police department and hiring one probationary patrolman.

Items on the consent agenda for tonight’s regular meeting include: a resolution authorizing payments from the Capital Improvement Fund for certain improvement projects, as well as a resolution authorizing payments from the General Fund for services rendered.

Tonight’s workshop kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7. Both meetings take place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.