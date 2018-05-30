Aldermen to discuss potential upgrades for Jacksonville Police Department

Potential equipment upgrades for the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments will be discussed by the Jacksonville City Council at tonight’s meeting.

Starting with their normal workshop session at 6 p.m., under the Mayor’s report, Jacksonville aldermen will first hear a presentation from Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe regarding Jacksonville Downtown Historic District.

Also during tonight’s workshop session, city council members will have discussions over whether or not to purchase new in-car cameras for squad cars with the Jacksonville Police Department, as well as various installation and upgrades to the police department’s interview rooms. Another topic of discussion will be a potential partnership between the JPD and the Morgan County Housing Department, with an office located at 300 West Walnut.

There will also be several motions regarding the Jacksonville Fire Department to be considered as well. City council members will consider a motion to hire one probationary Hoseman to the Jacksonville Fire Department, as well as another motion to consider the promotion of several individuals within the local fire department.

Jacksonville aldermen will also hear a resolution to authorize an engineering agreement with Benton & Associates for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Phosphorous Feasibility Discharge Optimization and Facility Plan Project.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.