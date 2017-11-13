Aldermen to discuss Water Treatment Plant programs, ITEP funds tonight

Jacksonville aldermen will discuss several water-related programs as well as transportation-related funds at tonight’s city council meeting.

Prior to the workshop session and regular city council meeting, the Jacksonville Parks & Lakes Committee will convene at 5 to discuss the recreational trail on the north side of Lake Jacksonville and the bandstand at Nichols Park.

The council will enter into workshop session around 6 o’clock. Here, they will discuss the 2018 budget, water and sewer rates, as well as the purchase of a sewer distribution truck.

Also to be discussed in workshop, and then subsequently voted on during the regular meeting is a resolution supporting an application for Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, or ITEP Funds regarding East State Street.

Council members will also review and vote on an agreement for a bio solids management program at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as a lime residuals management program at the Water Treatment Plant.

All of tonight’s meetings will take place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.