Aldermen to hear IDNR study of Town Brook, discuss other projects

Jacksonville aldermen have a number of wide-ranging topics to discuss at tonight’s city council meeting.

Starting with the workshop session, aldermen will here reports from several different departments, including Parks & Lakes, Planning & Public Works, and Public Protection.

In the report from the Parks & Lakes Department, aldermen will discuss a Request for Qualifications for a pool study. Following that, city council members will review bids that the city has received regarding the MFT project, discuss supplemental appropriation of MFT funds for Morton Avenue, as well as a TIF application for property located at 229 South Main Street.

As for Public Protection, aldermen will look at declaring Jacksonville Police vehicles as surplus property. They will also discuss hiring two probationary patrolmen for the police department, and receive a briefing on the SAFER grant that the Jacksonville Fire Department recently received.

Aldermen will also hear a presentation by Rita Lee with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources regarding a study of Jacksonville’s Town Brook. Also listed on the agenda is a resolution to approve a Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and Project Grant Agreement with Tom Grojean. The workshop session will get started around 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting closer to 7 o’clock.