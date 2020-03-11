All In 4 IC Event Aims to Raise Money for Students Wednesday

Illinois College’s 3rd annual ALL IN 4 IC fundraising event kicked off with a pack the house event today. The third annual giving day is trying to reach the goal of 600 individual donors this year, as they try to reach about $1000 per student for the fundraiser. Last year, the event raised $270,000. As of today, they have 84 individual donors and have amassed just over $20,000.

Kris Houser, the executive director of development and alumni relations at IC says that donations made this year will have double the impact toward the students.

“We really take an aggressive approach about outreach to our ambassadors, our alumni groups, asking them to make a donation on March 11th, specifically through our online page at allin4ic2020 on the Illinois College website.

On this particular day we have a pool of very generous donors who have offered to match the gifts that come in on March 11th, so those donors can double the impact to the college.”

Houser says that funds raised during the annual event help the students here on campus directly.

“All of the funds raised go to the IC Fund which directly supports student success and scholarships here at the college. So when you are making a donation to the IC Fund, you are really making a donation directly to students.

And that is really important this yer because we have record enrollment, so we are celebrating that milestone in both our fall and spring semesters, and we have more seniors than ever who are choosing to live on campus, so all of those donations directly support those students who are here on campus.”

Houser says that student and faculty events will take place tomorrow as well as two more pack-the-house style events for the college.

Twyford’s Barbecue will be at the college near the dinning hall, and the public is invited to stop by the school for lunch today. Houser says that there will be a giving opportunity set up during the lunch, and if someone is unable to make the lunch but would like to donate, they can stop by the Alumni House at the corner of Lincoln and Mound Avenues.

“We have some pack the house opportunities as well, with Buffalo Wild Wings here in Jacksonville and Engrained Brewery in Springfield donating a portion of their proceeds today to the IC Fund.”

Leo’s Pizza is donating 15% to the IC Fund for orders Tuesday night. Patrons must present an ALL IN FOR IC fundraising ticket (printed or digital) when placing an order to benefit the IC Fund. Tickets are available at the Alumni House or online at www.ic.edu/ALLIN4IC/packthehouse.