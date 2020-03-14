All Star Game is Delayed

By Gary Scott on March 14, 2020 at 10:58am

The 42nd annual West Central Boys’ all star classic planned for later this month is on hold.

WLDS-WEAI organizers Gary Scott and Mark Whalen made the announcement this morning.

Scott says the game has been delayed indefinitely, because of the state mandated shutdown of public schools in Illinois, announced yesterday by Governor JB Pritzker. The shutdown is for at least 2 weeks.

Scott says a check with Jacksonville High School athletic director Ryan Vanaken and school superintendent Steve Ptacek indicated no school buildings can be opened and used during this time. The All Star game was to be played at the JHS Bowl March 27th.

Scott says there will be every effort to re-schedule the game for a later date, and game planning continues.

More announcements will be made at a later date.