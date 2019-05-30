Alleged Thief Has Bond Set and Assigned Public Defender In First Hearing

An alleged thief was seen for the first time in Morgan County yesterday. 33 year old Leonard W Peoples of the 1100 Block of East Morton Avenue was seen in Morgan County Court and assigned $150,000 bond and a public defender.

Peoples had been in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility since Friday, May 24th after his arrest by Jacksonville Police in connection with two robberies that occurred this Spring along Morton Avenue.

Peoples allegedly is the perpetrator of the robberies that occurred on April 19th at Subway at 948 West Morton and one that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Circle K at 238 East Morton. Peoples, with his face covered and in all black clothing, allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened employees to give him money at both businesses. Peoples was arrested on May 24th without incident by police and charged with 2 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of armed robbery.

Peoples is next due in court on June 18th.