AllIn4IC Day Has 3 Packed The House Events Scheduled

Illinois College will be looking for major donations during their annual giving event next Wednesday. All in For IC takes place on Wednesday, March 11th. Residents will have the opportunity to pack the house at two local restaurants and one Springfield brewery to have proceeds go to the school.

Leo’s Pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings in Jacksonville will give 15% to the IC Fund. Leo’s pack the house event will take place on Tuesday, March 10th. Buffalo Wild Wings will give 15% of all pre-taxed food sales (less alcohol and promotional discounts) from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you’re traveling to Springfield, Engrained Brewery will donate 10% of purchases all day. All patrons at all 3 locations who present an ALL IN FOR IC printed or mobile device ticket at the time of ordering will qualify for a portion of their order to benefit the one-day fundraising drive. ALL IN FOR IC fundraising tickets are available at the Alumni House or online at www.ic.edu/ALLIN4IC/packthehouse.

Funds raised during the day ensure students have year-round access to scholarships, study abroad opportunities and internships. Through a dollar-for-dollar match provided by a group of donors, all gifts made to ALL IN FOR IC are doubled. This is the first time in the giving day’s 3 year history that local businesses have gotten involved with the program.

For more information about the day-long invent, contact the Office of Development and Alumni relations at 245-3046.