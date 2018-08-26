Alliterative friend brings Abigail’s back to Jacksonville

A well-known flower arrangement expert in Jacksonville has returned.

Theresa Kindred Haas has officially brought Abigail’s Flowers and Gifts back to the Jacksonville area. Haas says that the time was now to revitalize her passion and bring more smiles to people’s faces. Floral arrangements will be prepared at Abigail’s Flowers and Gifts in affiliation with Annabel Lee’s Tea Room amongst their space at 611 East State Street.

Haas says she was conveniently ready to usher in another era of her arrangements.

“I had Abigail’s open over 20 years ago and decided to close and accept a different job. At this new job, my service was rewarded with an early retirement. Now, I have the ability to dedicate my time to this passion of mine.”

Haas has already noticed that her new work space is a well-kept success.

“We’re kind of like Jacksonville’s best kept secret. We have a lot of different things we offer here besides the fresh flowers. You can come have lunch, pick up a gift and some flowers on your way out the door. Everyone should at least come visit the location, because you’ll really be amazed by what you see inside.”

Haas details all the hours of operation for the businesses at 611 East State Street.

“The flower shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 to noon. The Tea Room serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the boutique is generally open from 10 to 3. I also will be offering after-hours personal service. You can call my business number at (217) 245-6937, email at abigailsflowers0401@yahoo.com, or find both Abigail’s Flowers and Annabel Lee’s Tea Room on Facebook.”

Abigail’s Flowers and Gifts will be holding their grand opening the weekend after Labor Day with a preview night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6th, with Friday and Saturday business hours opening at 10 a.m., closing at 4 pm on Friday and 3 on Saturday.