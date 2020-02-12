Alton Argosy To Open Only Sportsbook In the Region

Folks in the area who like to gamble at the Alton Argosy Casino will soon be able to bet on more than just slot machines and card games. KSDK reports that the Argosy will be the first sportsbook in the area, on the heels of Illinois expanding into sports betting this year.

Argosy Casino in Alton has announced it will be opening its new sportsbook in March and is planning to open in time for the NCAA ‘March Madness’ basketball tournament later that month. The sportsbook is set to feature more than 25 big screen TV’s with betting windows and self-service kiosks. The Argosy is hosting a job fair today from 3-6PM to hire additional staff for the expansion. The Argosy will be the only sports betting facility in the region.

Argosy Casino, formerly known as the Alton Belle, was the first riverboat casino in the entire state of Illinois and has been in operation since 1991.