Alton to Get Plaque For First Soybeans Planted in State

A south Central Illinois town is being commemorated for its agricultural history. Alton, Illinois – usually known for the birthplace of Miles Davis and one of the famous stops by Lewis & Clark will now be recognized for the place where the state’s first soybeans were planted. The Alton Telegraph reports that Dr. Benjamin F. Edwards traveled to San Francisco in 1849 where he helped shipwreck survivors from Japan. The survivors gave Edwards a gift of “Japanese peas.” Edwards returned to Alton in April 1851 and gave six of the peas to a friend, who planted them in his home garden.

Officials of the Illinois State Historical Society will join Lewis and Clark Community College representatives when the marker is dedicated Aug. 23 in Alton. Alton Mayor Brant Walker told the Illinois Associated Press that commemorating the soybean planting adds a new chapter to the city’s long, rich history.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Illinois’ soybean production last year was 688 million bushels.