Amazon Prime Account Holders Targeted by Phishing Email Scam

A new email scam targeting Amazon Prime Account holders is making the rounds in central Illinois.

The Taylorville Police Department is warning residents of the email scam that warns Amazon Prime users that their account is set to expire, and the credit or debit card on file in no longer valid.

Taylorville Police say in a post on the department’s Facebook page, the emails look legitimate, however the sender address is not from an Amazon email address, those reported to the department were from an account that did not expire until the end of year, but the fake email stated the account had expired on May 19th.

The email prompts the user to find a document attached to the email, and click a link to update their payment information.

Police officials say in their post, “if you receive an email like this, do not click on anything. Do not follow links like this from your email accounts unless you can verify that it is a legitimate email.”