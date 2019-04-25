Ambulance rates, FD residency, Moeller Road, billboards, Godfrey Park at committee session

Four committees will be highlighted this evening at South Jacksonville Village Hall.

A Board of Trustees committee of the whole session will begin this evening at 6:30.

There are four points of order for the finance committee to address. These are renewal for village certificates of deposit, or CDs, a Tax Increment Financing application, signatories, and the South Main Street Billboard.

The public protection committee will address three topics, which will be fire department residency requirements, ambulance rates, and code enforcement.

The planning and public facilities committee will offer an update of the Moeller Road project as well as an explanation of the water tower and telemetry system.

And in regards to the parks and tourism committee, an image for the Morton Avenue billboard will be brought for consideration, as well as discussion on landscaping at Godfrey Park and an entrance sign that is planned to be a large sitting stone or rock that is engraved.

As always with committee of the whole sessions, no action is expected to be taken.