Ameren activates Emergency Operations Center

Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center, mobilizing response to storms yesterday evening and early this morning that have caused outages in the mid-section of the Ameren Illinois service territory. The EOC in Collinsville will be staffed around-the-clock in the coming days to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.

According to a press release, Ron Pate, senior Operations and Technical Services Vice President, says Ameren has a well-defined storm plan which details roles and responsibilities. Pate says Ameren Illinois crews and contractors are and will continue to be out in force as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power to customers.

Information on the status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log on to the website AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.

Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts. In addition, safety and real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.