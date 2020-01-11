Ameren and IDOT Prep Crews Ahead of Storm Moving Into Area

Ameren Illinois and the Illinois Department of Transportation are preparing crews ahead of the major storm system that is forecast to move through the area this weekend.

Ameren has activated its emergency operations center to prepare for potential outages that may result from severe weather expected late tonight and into tomorrow.

Our weather partner WICS TV 20 in Springfield is predicting the powerful storm system that is carving across the country will deliver everything from showers and storms to ice and snow over the next 24 to 48 hours.

West Central Illinois continues to be under a flood watch as rain totals of 2 to three inches are possible overnight tonight, with temperatures falling tomorrow bringing the possibility of ice and snow into our area.

The Illinois Department of Transportaion is urging the public to be careful out on the roads. IDOT Spokesperson Maria Castenada says that motorists need to be prepared and to consider staying home if the roads are really bad.

“It’s anticipated to be a very unusual storm. Depending on where you are in the state, and where you may be traveling to, you could see torrential rains, flash flooding, freezing rain, sleet and or snow.

If you don’t have to be out on the road, it might be a good idea to rethink your travel plans, and if you do have to be out on the road, I would say slow down, avoid distractions in your car, and if you encounter one of our plows or any other plows, or maintenance vehicles, please slow down, increase your traveling distance and above all, remain patent.

Ice that accumulates on trees and power lines combined with cold temperatures and high wind gusts can result in damage to electric infrastructure and cause power outages.

Ameren says that additional electric crews and vegetation personnel have been deployed, along with portable storm trailers and extra materials.

The emergency operations center EOC will be staffed around the clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications throughout the area.

To report a power outage, go to https://www.ameren.com/illinois/ or call

1-800.755.5000