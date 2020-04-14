Ameren: April Is National Safe Digging Month

Ameren-Illinois is wanting to remind everyone that April is National Safe Digging Month. Ameren-Illinois Communications Executive Brian Bretsch says that those staying home doing outdoor home improvement need to call JULIE if they dig. “It’s important to call JULIE this time of year. The weather is starting to warm up across the State of Illinois and people are looking to get outside to do some outdoor projects to cope with the pandemic. Before you stick a shovel in the yard to plant that garden or dig a couple of holes to install a fence, we want you to call 8-1-1. It is a free service and in Illinois, it’s the law.”

Ameren representatives said that calls to JULIE in the service area are up 125% from this time last year. It’s critical to call at least 2 days before you dig so they can identify the location of buried electricity and natural gas lines on your property.

Ameren Public Awareness Supervisor Gina Meehan-Taylor says if you do hit a line it’s important to get away immediately. “If you are digging and inadvertently hit a natural gas line and cause a release, the first thing you want to do is clear as far away from the area as you can and call 9-1-1. Then, call Ameren.”

In addition to calling, requests can also be made online by visiting, Illinois1call.com. The JULIE service is considered an essential service to Illinois residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ameren wants to remind residents to maintain social distancing from work crews if they do come to their property.

For more information, contact Ameren at 1-800-755-5000.