Ameren Giving Away Free Smart Thermostats

Ameren Illinois is providing free smart thermostats to area residents.

The Ameren Illinois Smart Savers Initiative is providing the means for the giveaway. Residents in the Jacksonville and Springfield Ameren markets are included in the statewide program.

To qualify for the free smart thermostat, residents must be an Ameren customer who have a heating source provided by Ameren, meaning that residents who use Ameren electricity for their home, but use propane or another source for heating not provided by Ameren woould not be eligible.

Customers also must have not received the maximum smart thermostat rebates through the Ameren Illinois Smart Thermostat Rebate Program, and live in a qualifying zip code.

Jacksonville’s zip codes listed on as eligible are 62650 and 62651 .

For a full list of qualifying zips codes or to sign up for the program, go to amerenillinoissmartsavers.com or, if you have questions you can can 866-251-2531.