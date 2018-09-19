Ameren holds simulation for downed power lines yesterday

Ameren Illinois is hoping to spread the message about what to do in the case of a downed power line following yesterday’s demonstration.

Representatives from Ameren Illinois were at the Jacksonville facility yesterday on West Lafayette, where they held a demonstration on what to do in the case of a power line being downed on top of a vehicle. The message of Ameren Illinois and Safe Electricity is for people to stay in their cars and dial 9-1-1 if they’re involved in an event in which a power line comes down on or around their vehicle.

Ameren Illinois officials demonstrated the proper way to handle such a situation during yesterday’s simulation. Brian Bretsch with Ameren Illinois says that the message for those involved in such an accident is to stay calm and dial 9-1-1.

In terms of how often these occurrences actually happen, Bretsch says the numbers are rather surprising.

Ameren Illinois reminds folks that everyone should be aware of what to do in such a situation, because these situations can result in serious injury or even death if not handled properly.