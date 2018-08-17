Ameren Illinois’ Carl Fisher to teach energy efficiency at JACIL

The speaker for the next edition of JACIL’s KIP Cafe probably has a lot of energy.

The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living has announced that the JACIL will be hosting an educational event on Thursday, August 23rd in the late morning to early afternoon. As is generally presented, the Knowledge Is Power Cafe series consists of a light lunch at around 11:30 a.m., followed by the start of the scheduled presentation at noon.

Carl Fisher, the Community Relations Coordinator for Ameren Illinois, will be offering the program about potential reduction of costs on utilities for anyone who would like to join.

A standard comment from Ameren in the independent living center’s press release says that Ameren has several different projects, programs and products to help consumers decrease household energy use, increase power efficiency and learn smarter energy safety.

The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living is housed off Morton Avenue and behind the Westgate Walgreens at 15 Permac Road. Anyone who would like to make a reservation for the August 23rd KIP Cafe should call the JACIL front office at (217) 245-8371. The last day to purchase a seat or table is Monday. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided.