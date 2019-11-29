Ameren Illinois Increases Smart Thermostat Rebate

Ameren Illinois has announced a rebate increase for those purchasing Smart home thermostats. Amercen Illinois says that now through the end of the year it will give a $125 rebate on the purchase of select ENERGY STAR® qualified smart thermostats, up from the standard rebate of $100.

Ameren Illinois says that the smart thermostats can help save homeowners between 12-15 percent on heating and cooling costs throughout the year. The devices allow homeowners to adjust the temperature of their homes via apps on their smartphone or tablet. Some smart thermostats can also have sensory devices on them that can turn the temperature up or down based upon occupancy. The discounts that are currently available are ecobee through Tuesday, Google Nest through Wednesday, and Honeywell through next Sunday.

Customers can either mail in proof of purchase to Ameren Illinois, purchase the thermostat directly through Ameren Illinois’ Online Marketplace, or print off an instant coupon at AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Rebate for redeeming in store or online.