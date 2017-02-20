Ameren Illinois Offering Savings Opportunity

Ameren Illinois is encouraging customers to sign up for their Peak Times Reward Program. The program provides customers with a bill credit when they reduce their electricity usage during times of peak electricity demand -typically on hot summer afternoons.

On days when demand for electricity is expected to spike, Ameren Illinois will notify enrolled customers that it is calling a Peak Time Rewards “event.” Customers who take energy-saving actions during this pre-defined period can earn bill credits.

Last summer, more than 8,000 Ameren Illinois customers lowered their energy use by approximately 47,500 kWh, earning a total of $72,000 in credits on their future energy bills. The average customer credit was $5.63; one customer earned $63.

The deadline to register for the program is March 1st, with opportunities to save beginning on June 1st. To learn more or to enroll, call 1-844-787-7874 or click HERE.