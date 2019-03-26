Ameren installing new power poles and lines in Scott County

A prominent area utility distributor is making necessary improvements in Scott County.

Ameren Illinois, according to a recent press release, is installing new power poles and power lines in Scott County to better protect the grid against weather-related outages.

Beginning in January, the company began replacing 91 poles along an 8.5-mile stretch from its Winchester Substation to the Concord Junction, and 77 poles along a 5.5-mile route from Concord Junction to Bluffs. Composite fiberglass poles are being erected at strategic points along each route to stabilize the lines and prevent poles from falling in high winds.

With work taking place on and along the highway, Ameren Illinois asks motorists to slow down in the work zone and be mindful of utility work.

Weather permitting, this $4.5 million project should be completed by the end of 2019.

The enhancements are part of Ameren Illinois’ multi-year initiative to modernize its energy delivery system. Since 2012, the company has implemented hundreds of projects, adding new technology and strengthening poles, wires and distribution equipment.

As a result, reliability has reportedly improved by an average of 17 percent and the time of an outage has been reduced by 19 percent.