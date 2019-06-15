Ameren Rates Drop For 2nd Year In A Row

Rural Morgan County residents and City of Jacksonville citizens may be seeing a drop in their electric rates if they are currently being supplied by Ameren. Members of the Morgan County Electric Aggregate may see that their bills are a bit higher than those of their Ameren neighbors. Morgan County Commissioner Ginny Fanning clears up some of the differences. “Rural customers aren’t seeing a raise in their rate. Their rate was agreed upon in April 2017 for a three year term. What we are finding out is that the 6.285 cents per kilowatt hour rate that we had negotiated for is higher than the rate that Ameren is currently providing at 4.6 cents per kilowatt hour.”

According to a press release from Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw’s office, the city and county’s aggregation rate is, on average, $7 higher per month. Bradshaw states that Ameren can, at any time, raise their rates if it demonstrates its costs have increased by filing a petition with the ICC. Bradshaw notes that while the aggregate is higher, the price stability and savings over the 3 year term have been more economical than the utility rates provided by Ameren over the last 3 years.

For residents dissatisfied with the decision, they have the ability to opt out of the aggregate program at any time at no cost. The electric aggregate program is currently ran through Homefield Energy out of Collinsville, Illinois. Commissioner Fanning says that the county aggregate program currently effects 1000 citizens in the rural, unincorporated portions of Morgan County.

For residents choosing to opt out, their accounts will be returned to Ameren or a retail electrical supplier of their choice. Commissioner Fanning warns those residents who choose to opt out that the process of switching in the near term might not be in their favor over the long term. “Our contract expires in the Spring of 2020. There are many different retail electric suppliers in the state. We will be looking for the best possible rate for all customers out of those suppliers for Morgan County residents.”

Due to regulations on electric aggregation, consumers who opt out are required to remain with Ameren for a full year if they do not return to their county’s aggregate or another supplier within the first 2 months after opting out.

Nearly all 300 downstate Illinois communities that have electric aggregation programs saw their rates rise above Ameren’s in June when the company announced their summer rates. Due to a decreasing cost in energy commodities and reduced capital costs nationwide, utility rates have fallen for Ameren and other major retail suppliers for each of the last 2 years.

Any residents who are currently a part of the City of Jacksonville or Morgan County Electrical Aggregation program can call Homefield Energy’s customer care center with questions or to opt-out of the program at 866-694-1262. When calling the center, customers are urged to have their account number available to expedite any questions or processes.

Logan Tobler assisted in the writing of this report.