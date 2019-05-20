Ameren Warns of Mylar Balloon Dangers

Thinking of releasing balloons to celebrate a wedding or a graduation? Ameren says it’s not a good idea. Ameren is asking everyone to be aware that mylar balloons are a danger to Ameren’s lines and equipment and they have the potential to cause a major power outage.

In a press release, Ameren states that mylar balloons metallic composition conduct electricity well that result in surges and shorts that have the ability to knock out power, start fires, or cause significant damages to the electric grid.

Last year, the Metro East area lost power for over an hour due to untethered mylar balloons tangling overhead lines. The popular party favor also poses a severe hazard to linemen who have to retrieve the balloons from energized high voltage lines or equipment.

Ameren says that if you see a balloon or a toy entangled in equipment, do not attempt to retrieve it yourself but call Ameren at 1-800-755-5000.