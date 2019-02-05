American Legion and Jacksonville PD Team Up for Steak Fry this Weekend

Get ready to be served by the law.

American Legion is joining the Jacksonville Police Department this weekend for their first annual Steak Fry which will have all proceeds given to it go towards the police department’s Boots on the Ground Program which allows officers to be more involved and build stronger relationships in the community through non law enforcement related events like Cops and Cones and back to school and Easter related events. The funds received will allow the department to hold more of these events and help out within the community more so than they do now.

Bob Stambaugh, who is on the committee and a member of the Sons of the American Legion organization, which is made up entirely of male descendants of those who have served in the armed forces, details when and where the event will be held.

“This is going to be the first annual steak fry and it is this Saturday, August 3rd, at the American Legion in the banquet hall. The officers are going to start cooking at around four and dinner will be between five and seven.

Stambaugh also explains how you can attend the event and what to expect once the event begins.

“We are doing pre sold tickets and our tickets are still available and we are selling them until 4:00 on Wednesday, July 31st and at that point it cuts off. So that is how you get in and you get a 10 ounce ribeye, baked potato, coleslaw, texas toast, and either coffee, tea, or water. At the end of dinner, we will have a band playing so that there will be a little entertainment and that is what it is. The thing that is so unique of this is that some of the police officers will actually be cooking the steaks and some of the cadets from the academy will be there as well helping wait on tables, clean the tables and things like that.”

Tickets are 25 dollars each and can be attained by calling either the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, the American Legion at 217-243-6144, or Mr. Stambaugh himself at 217-370-9766.

Stambaugh also commented on why he feels this steak fry will help out multiple organizations and people in more ways than one.

“The benefit is because it is Boots on the Ground. In our day and age, it is somewhat hard to give money anymore to have extra programs. So, as a member of the Sons of American Legion, we looked at that to help our organization become more active in the community to not just the veterans, but to the people and children as well. That was one reason why we have decided to move forward on something like this at this time.”

After this year, Stambaugh and American Legion hope to hold the same event next year while supporting the fire department.