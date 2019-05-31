American Red Cross Tips For Flood Victims and Flood Evacuations

With evacuations looming for residents in the Mississippi and Illinois River Valleys, residents may ask what they need to take with them. The American Red Cross has several tips and a list of things that residents need to take with them during a flood emergency.

The first item that residents need to remember is to have a route of evacuation. Having a safe plan in place and a route to higher ground will expedite any issues involved.

Dawn Morris explains what else residents need to think about when they plan to evacuate. “A couple things that people often forget to take with them are documents proving who you are. A lot of times you have to prove who are, and when you leave home you don’t often think about it. I highly recommend that in your bag you put some type of documents for identification purposes. Medicines and medical devices, take extra. If you think you’ve got enough, take more. That is something that you need that we can’t always provide. If you have children, take comfort toys. Anything that is comforting to them, please put that in your bag and think about your child in that moment.”

Morris says that the Red Cross will do their best to provide help if you can’t pack a bag. “I would say that you should put anything in your bag that you think you’ll need to survive for a minimum of 48-72 hours; but if you don’t have time, don’t worry about it. The flip-side to that is the Red Cross does provide what are called ‘comfort kits’ that has all your necessities in it except those medicines that we can’t provide. We don’t always have toys that are children-aged ready to go. I would say just as you’re packing a bag if you have time to put those things in. If you do not, again, we do have those ‘comfort kits’ that we offer as you come to the shelters.”

Red Cross has all been in contact with several local agencies for partnership to help evacuate those who can’t evacuate themselves. While Morris couldn’t divulge who those partners were, she did explain that the disabled community and the elderly will have the resources they need to leave dangerous areas should the time come.

Morris says that the Red Cross is ready when that time comes. “Shelters are on standby here in Morgan County. I’m not going to give the information out just because I don’t want them to be flooded with calls. I would rather that come through the Red Cross. We have been in contact with several churches and even the YMCA, so we do have some shelters that are on standby that know any minute we may pull the plug and say that we need them. They are ready go.”



For more information about flood fighting iniatives individuals can take, you can visit redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/flood