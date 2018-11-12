AMVETS’ Duncan discusses importance of Veterans Day

Military Veterans from the Jacksonville and surrounding area are being recognized in a variety of Veterans Day activities today.

While yesterday officially served as Veterans Day throughout the United States, there have been a number of ceremonies and recognition taking place throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding area over the past several days.

Jim Duncan is the President of the local AMVETS Post 100 in Jacksonville. He says Veterans Day is a unique day for those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.

Duncan says Veterans Day is a special time for Veterans of different generations to come together and share their unique bond.

Duncan says it’s nice to see the female Veterans and younger Veterans also recognized during the various ceremonies.

Veterans Day, or Armistice Day, is commemorated every year on November 11th to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918.