Anderson To Play Museum Play Date

A Jacksonville folklorist will be telling his stories at the Illinois State Museum next week. The Museum Play Date in Springfield will feature Mike Anderson on Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM. Anderson will tell folktales from around the world paired with engaging songs and activities for the monthly preschool program.

During this program of folktales, Anderson will draw on all of his talents as a storyteller and musician to bring the stories to life through multiple instruments. Museum Play Date takes place on the second Tuesday of each month and is recommended for children ages 3-5 with an adult. Museum Play Date is free with Museum admission and is sponsored by Bank of Springfield.

For more information please contact Sarah Davis at events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or give her a call at 782-6044. The Illinois State Museum is located at 502 S. Spring Street in Springfield.