Annual Dreams Drawing Down to Final Tickets

An annual fundraiser is down to its 11th hour. The Routt/Our Saviour’s annual Dreams drawing is down to its final 200 tickets with the drawing coming up this Sunday. Katie Doyle, chairman of the Dreams drawing this year says its imperative to get your tickets right away. Doyle is also asking for ticket agents to turn in money as soon as possible, too. “We only collect the first 4,300 tickets that come in through our doors. It’s imperative that if any of our ticket agents who have sold tickets and collected money, get that turned in right away. We will only take the first 4,300 for the drawing.”



Doyle says that the expansion to the nationwide sale of tickets and just word of mouth have put the ticket sales well ahead of years past.”We’re lucky through family, through friends, through online presence in the past that we have expanded our audience to all over the country. We continue to see the tickets come in from all over. It’s kind of impressive to see how far this has spread.”



Students at the schools will begin setting things up for the Family Fun Festival tomorrow. A pep rally will kick things off for the festival on Friday. A pancake and sausage breakfast gets things started Saturday morning. It all leads up to the drawing on Sunday evening. “We want everyone to have that chance to win that $100,000. At 6 o’clock, we will begin the drawing by selecting first prize all the way down through 50. Once all of the tickets have been drawn and accounted for by our accounting sponsors – and a huge thank you to Zumbahlen, Eyth, Suratt, Flynn, and Foote on helping us with that and making sure everything is taken care of in that regard – we will start announcing the winners, but we will go backwards in that order. The very last winner we will announce is our grand prize winner.”



WLDS/WEAI will be live for the drawing on Sunday at 6PM at the Our Savior’s Parish lawn to help announce the drawing winners.