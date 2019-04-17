Annual Prescription Take Back Day is April 27th

A local police agency and a local behavioral health center are teaming up for a yearly event.

The Jacksonville Police Department and Memorial Behavioral Health-Jacksonville are teaming up to support the national Prescription Drug Take-Back Day later this month.

Sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the day provides an opportunity for people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Local residents can dispose of their prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27th, at the Jacksonville Police Department.

People who arrive after the designated collection hours can discard their pills in a 24/7 drop box in the police department lobby. The service is free and anonymous; no questions will be asked.

The site cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.

Staff with the police department and with Memorial Behavioral Health-Jacksonville will be in the parking lot, where people can drive up and hand over their prescription medicine. Memorial Behavioral Health-Jacksonville will also hand out magnets and provide information on medication safety and behavioral health.

Two unfortunately common methods by which many people dispose of drugs – flushing them down toilets or throwing them in the trash – pose safety and health hazards and are not good for the environment.

Last fall, Americans turned in more than 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs at sites operated by the DEA and state and local law enforcement.